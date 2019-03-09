Politics Elections: Buhari, wife, vote in Daura – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Saturday joined hundreds of electorate to exercise their franchise at the polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura, Katsina State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president, accompanied by his wife, arrived



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TockyF
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top