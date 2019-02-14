Politics Elections: UK threatens Nigerian politicians with visa ban, asset forfeiture – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has warned that Nigerian politicians who incite or execute violence during Saturday’s elections would have their visas banned and assets in the UK seized.

Ms Laing gave the warning at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja to unveil …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GHlWgd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top