Electricity consumers in Nigeria, who are still battling with estimated billing and insufficient power supply, will pay more tariff and cost on meters beginning from this week.
Electricity Distribution companies (DisCos) have, according to checks by New Telegraph, slated February 1 to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RVPr20
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Electricity Distribution companies (DisCos) have, according to checks by New Telegraph, slated February 1 to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RVPr20
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[117]