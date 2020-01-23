Nigeria is finally getting a shot at winning an Olympic medal in the Taekwando category of Tokyo 2020 Olympics games and this is all thanks to Elizabeth Anyanacho who defeated former African Champion, Mouega 12 – 5 at the African Qualifiers holding in Rabat, Morocco.
Anyanacho will be going …
read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2T9wklK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Anyanacho will be going …
read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2T9wklK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]