A Lagos Island Customary Court today dissolved the marriage between Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife,Suzanne Emma over an alleged incessant battery. Emma, a teacher, had in 2015, approached the court to dissolve the 14-year-old marriage between her and the Nollywood actor. She accused him of physically and verbally abusing her all through the duration of their marriage. The court however awarded the custody of their four children to the husband and ordered that the wife must have unhindered access to them.