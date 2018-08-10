Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Emery squashes Arsenal’s fruit drink cravings – Yahoo! Sports

#1
Unai Emery has banned his Arsenal players from high-sugar fruit drinks as he steps up his overhaul of the Premier League club in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Emery has asked Arsenal’s canteen staff to remove non-freshly squeezed juices from the club’s London …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2PSoMRX

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top