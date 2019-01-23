Sports Emiliano Sala’s heartbreaking messages to friends from missing plane – Laila’s Blog

#1
Emiliano Sala sent some hearthbreaking messages to friends while aboard missing plane, as he feared it would rip apart. Haunting audio has been published of the Argentine attacker reportedly telling friends of his concern while in the air.

As we earlier reported, Cardiff City’s record …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2S37KnX

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top