The Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman has lost his mother Hajiya Aminatu Mai Babban Daki. Late Aminatu died this evening around 4.30 pm in Katsina after a protracted illness, no details provided regarding her age.. She will be buried tomorrow after a funeral prayers at the emir's palace by 9am. The Secretary Katsina Emirate Council and Sallama Katsina Bello Mammam Ifo who confirmed the death said the deceased is survived by nine children of five males and four females, among whom is the emir.