Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Emmanuel Edozien is Dead – Thisdaylive

#1
The Royal Edozien family of Asaba, Delta State, has announced the death of one of their illustrious son and great Nigerian, Professor Emmanuel Chukwuma Edozien, the Ojiba of Asaba, at the age of 82.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the family by Edward Edozien the late …

emma.jpg

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2IGNr9V

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top