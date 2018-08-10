Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Sports EPL: Hazard warns Chelsea teammates, reveals what Sarri wants – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard, has warned his teammates that their new manager, Maurizio Sarri hates defensive football.

According to the 27-year-old Belgium international, Sarri wants his players to move the ball quicker. The Italian gaffer also wants his players to keep the ball moving forward and does …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q5z01s

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top