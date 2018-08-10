Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard, has warned his teammates that their new manager, Maurizio Sarri hates defensive football.
According to the 27-year-old Belgium international, Sarri wants his players to move the ball quicker. The Italian gaffer also wants his players to keep the ball moving forward and does …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q5z01s
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to the 27-year-old Belgium international, Sarri wants his players to move the ball quicker. The Italian gaffer also wants his players to keep the ball moving forward and does …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q5z01s
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]