Sadio Mane’s former team-mate at Southampton, Oriol Romeu, has said the Liverpool forward is “ready” to play for Real Madrid. Mane has emerged as a key player for the Reds since leaving St Mary’s three years ago.
The 26-year-old is enjoying his most impressive season in the …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OBHJrz
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 26-year-old is enjoying his most impressive season in the …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OBHJrz
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]