Sports EPL: Sadio Mane’s team-mate insists he is “ready” for Real Madrid move – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Sadio Mane’s former team-mate at Southampton, Oriol Romeu, has said the Liverpool forward is “ready” to play for Real Madrid. Mane has emerged as a key player for the Reds since leaving St Mary’s three years ago.

The 26-year-old is enjoying his most impressive season in the …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OBHJrz

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top