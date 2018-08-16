  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Sports Eriksen: I want to replicate Denmark scoring form with Spurs – Yahoo! Sports

#1
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is confident he can take his stunning goalscoring form with Denmark into the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder was on target twice in Denmark’s 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League on Sunday and has now netted …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2NAo1hR

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top