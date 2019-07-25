Ernest Ndukwe, former chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been appointed as the chairman of MTN Nigeria.
In a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, the company announced that Pascal Dozie will handover as chairman in September and Ndukwe’s tenure will be effective …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Y3NYMR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, the company announced that Pascal Dozie will handover as chairman in September and Ndukwe’s tenure will be effective …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Y3NYMR
Get more: Nigeria Business News