JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Ernest Ndukwe, former NCC director, becomes MTN chairman as Pascal Dozie retires – TheCable

#1
Ernest Ndukwe, former chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been appointed as the chairman of MTN Nigeria.

In a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, the company announced that Pascal Dozie will handover as chairman in September and Ndukwe’s tenure will be effective …

ernest.JPG

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Y3NYMR

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[13]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top