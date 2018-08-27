The Estu Kwali, HRH Audu Shaban NIzozo(III),has charged traditional rulers in Kwali area council to live up to their responsibilities and to assist in maintaining peace at their various domains.
Nizozo, who gave the charge during the coronation ceremony of ethnic chiefs in his palace, at the weekend, …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MQNseQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Nizozo, who gave the charge during the coronation ceremony of ethnic chiefs in his palace, at the weekend, …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MQNseQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]