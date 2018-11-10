KPMG is a global network of independent professional services firm with deep expertise in the provision of audit, tax and advisory services to clients in various industries and sectors of the economy. The Firm is well represented in Nigeria and across the African continent, with the objective of providing exceptional and quality services to multinational, regional and local clients and to enhance the product offerings in certain previously under-serviced markets.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Position: Ethics Line Supervisor
Ref No: 139381BR
Job Location: Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2PPWPNk
