EU leaders, led by French president Francois Hollande, today described comments made by US President Donald Trump about the European Union as "unacceptable". CNN reports that Hollande hit out at Trump as he arrived at an informal summit on the future of the EU in Malta. "There are threats, there are challenges. What is at stake is the very future of the European Union," he said. "It is unacceptable that there should be, through a number of statements by the US President, pressure on what Europe should be or what it should no longer be." Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern criticized Trump's ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries as "highly problematic." He blamed some of the migration problems on US intervention in the Middle East. "There is no doubt that America shares responsibility for the refugee flows by the way how it intervened militarily," he said, according to AFP.