Metro Evans' Trial: What Happened In Court Today

Oct 27, 2017 at 3:58 PM

    Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and others will know their fate on November 10, on two separate charges filed against them by the Lagos State Government.

    The two charges are on kidnap, possession of firearms, murder and attempted murder.

    Evans had on October 23, rebuffed attempt by the state government to arraign him and others because he argued that the court lacked jurisdiction try him on the charges

    Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje is seeking to quash the two charges and eleven counts filed against him .

    According to Ogungbeje, the court had no jurisdiction to hear both charges.

    However, in its counter-affidavit, the state government represented by the Director of Public Prosecution ( DPP ), Ms Titian Shitta-Bey, contended that the charge numbers; LD/5962/2017 and ID/5970/2017, referred to by Evans are separate and distinct from the new charges.

    The court adjourned to November 10 for ruling.
     
