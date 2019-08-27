JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Ex-BBNaija housemate, Jackye shares a kiss with her boyfriend to wish him a ‘Happy Birthday’ (Photo) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye who got evicted on Sunday has finally re-united with her much talked about boyfriend, Lami.

While she was in the house, her boyfriend, Lami also made headlines a couple of times defending her on several occasions on social media....

jacky.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZyA8C2

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top