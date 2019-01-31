The former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke and his wife have left Nigeria hours before their planned arraignment in court by EFCC operatives. This is according to a report by EFCC. Read below
Ayo Oke, former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and his wife are no longer in the country, TheCable understands.
READ MORE
Ayo Oke, former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and his wife are no longer in the country, TheCable understands.
READ MORE