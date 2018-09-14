Washington – President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, court documents indicated Friday.
Seven charges in a previous indictment against Manafort were reduced to just two in …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2MwiHrb
Get more World News
Seven charges in a previous indictment against Manafort were reduced to just two in …
Read more via IOL section Feed for News – https://ift.tt/2MwiHrb
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]