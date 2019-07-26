The Federal Government has commenced negotiations with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, over their demand for the release of their detained leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky who has been held in security custody since 2015, a source has claimed. This development was confirmed to DAILY POST on …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MhdF5A
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MhdF5A
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[106]