JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics FG won’t stop prosecution of El-Zakzaky, Buhari tells Shiites – Vanguard News

#1
Warns them over lawlessness, provocative acts

President Muhamadu Buhari yesterday told members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, that the government would not stop the prosecution of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky warning them against provocative and lawless acts. The president also asked the …

buhari1.jpg

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2y3IMJn
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top