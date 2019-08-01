Nigerian banks proposed to telecom companies to charge customers directly for USSD services, a memo seen by TheCable has revealed.
This seems to contradict the public denial by bank CEOs on Monday.
They said the decision “on whether, and what amount, to charge a customer for accessing USSD is entirely that of the telco company, in the same way a customer is billed for calls, SMS and data”
