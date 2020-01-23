Politics EXCLUSIVE: Report exposes Diya, Aziza, Magashi for stealing Nigeria’s billions – Premium Times

#1
While Nigeria’s late dictator, Sani Abacha, relentlessly plundered public wealth, other senior military officers, one of them now a serving minister, were also, helping themselves with huge sums of money from the country’s treasury, an official report has shown.

According to the report, the generals used …

diya.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/3bw3018

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top