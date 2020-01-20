Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston shared a moment together as they congratulated each other for winning Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The couple, who split in 2005 after Pitt had an affair with co-star Angelina Jolie, were pictured hugging …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37ctpyl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The couple, who split in 2005 after Pitt had an affair with co-star Angelina Jolie, were pictured hugging …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37ctpyl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]