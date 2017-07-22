The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Garba Dambatta has said that Nigerians should expect a new data price as soon as an on going cost-based research has been concluded. He made this announcement while speaking to newsmen in Abuja According to him, the commission had noticed that there has been an increase in data usage across the country, making the need for an affordable and acceptable price floor for data a necessity. He said this was necessary in order to forestall a price war in the data sub-segment of the telecommunications industry. Dambatta also disclosed that other temporary measures are being looked at in other to ensure improvements in data services provided.