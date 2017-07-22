Submit Post Advertise

Business Expect New Data Prices Soon - NCC to Nigerians

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Samguine, Jul 22, 2017 at 12:30 PM. Views count: 230

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Garba Dambatta has said that Nigerians should expect a new data price as soon as an on going cost-based research has been concluded.

    He made this announcement while speaking to newsmen in Abuja

    According to him, the commission had noticed that there has been an increase in data usage across the country, making the need for an affordable and acceptable price floor for data a necessity.

    He said this was necessary in order to forestall a price war in the data sub-segment of the telecommunications industry.

    Dambatta also disclosed that other temporary measures are being looked at in other to ensure improvements in data services provided.
     

    Attached Files:

    • ncc.jpg
      ncc.jpg
      File size:
      67.2 KB
      Views:
      2
    Samguine, Jul 22, 2017 at 12:30 PM
    #1



    Comments