Ever wonder how Tiwa Savage beat Davido to emerge the Winner of Best African Act category at MTV Europe Music Awards? Oh well, am wondering too.
Out of our curiosity, we even had to put up a post to ask Nigerians if Tiwa …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2AX9vtJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Out of our curiosity, we even had to put up a post to ask Nigerians if Tiwa …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2AX9vtJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]