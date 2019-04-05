Former Special Assistant on Youth and Student Matters to Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State, odwin Obode has been arrested by operatives of F-SARS.
According to a report by SaharaReporters, Obode was picked up by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) some days ago following his refusal to return the N18.5million he allegedly received from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State for the general election but did not spend.
READ MORE
According to a report by SaharaReporters, Obode was picked up by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) some days ago following his refusal to return the N18.5million he allegedly received from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State for the general election but did not spend.
READ MORE