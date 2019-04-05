Former Special Assistant on Youth and Student Matters to Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State, odwin Obode has been arrested by operatives of F-SARS.According to a report by SaharaReporters, Obode was picked up by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) some days ago following his refusal to return the N18.5million he allegedly received from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State for the general election but did not spend.