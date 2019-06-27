To ensure the safety of passengers, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has released a list of items which are not allowed on a plane nor allowed anywhere close to the airport.
The list included items such as Guns and firearms, tools, sporting object, disabling chemicals etc. …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YgQxr9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The list included items such as Guns and firearms, tools, sporting object, disabling chemicals etc. …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YgQxr9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]