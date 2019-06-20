advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Facebook usage has collapsed since scandals, data shows – the Guardian

#1
Facebook usage has plummeted over the last year, even as the company continues to insist that its use has stayed stable or even grown in the same period, according to data seen by the Guardian.

Since April 2018, the first full month after the news of the Cambridge …

mark.JPG

Read more via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/31Mcjoz

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top