Michael Job, the US preacher and actor who recently visited Kenya as 'Fake Jesus' has reportedly died just a few days after attending an interdenominational Christian event as a guest speaker.
According to a report by Kenyan Live News, 'medics at Heyn Hospital have confirmed that Michael Job succumbed to pneumonia while receiving treatment'.
