Metro Fake Jesus, Michael Job, dies of Pneumonia days after his visit to Kenya

Michael Job, the US preacher and actor who recently visited Kenya as 'Fake Jesus' has reportedly died just a few days after attending an interdenominational Christian event as a guest speaker.

According to a report by Kenyan Live News, 'medics at Heyn Hospital have confirmed that Michael Job succumbed to pneumonia while receiving treatment'.
