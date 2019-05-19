Adediwura was last spoken to on Wednesday night on her way back from work.
The family of 26-yr-old Adewura Latifat Belo has appealed to Nigerians to help find the lady who went missing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Adediwura was last spoken to on Wednesday night …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EdFAP5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The family of 26-yr-old Adewura Latifat Belo has appealed to Nigerians to help find the lady who went missing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Adediwura was last spoken to on Wednesday night …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EdFAP5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]