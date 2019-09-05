Davido on his way to dad’s office It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido is loved by many as a result of his amazing singing ability and eccentric stage performance.
The singer was mobbed by super elated fans who couldn’t hold their …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34r8XZu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer was mobbed by super elated fans who couldn’t hold their …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34r8XZu
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 24 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[52]