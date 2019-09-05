JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Fans Mob Davido As He Visits Father’s Office (VIDEO) – Information Nigeria

#1
Davido on his way to dad’s office It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido is loved by many as a result of his amazing singing ability and eccentric stage performance.

The singer was mobbed by super elated fans who couldn’t hold their …


via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34r8XZu

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top