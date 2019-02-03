There were reports earlier today that Mr. Agoboye Francis Monday, the father of the little boy with multiple holes in his hearts, absconded after well-meaning Nigerians raised over 70 million naira for his son’s surgery. The viral reports started after Humanitarian worker, KBK who was amongst the many Nigerians …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2S7bZ2L
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2S7bZ2L
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]