Fayemi Cancels Education Levy, Approves Loans For Teachers

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has signed an executive order for the immediate revocation of education levies being paid by all students across the state.

He disclosed this at a forum attended by some stakeholders in the education sector held on Wednesday …



