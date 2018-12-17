Metro Fayemi: Fayose received N18.4bn Paris Club refund from FG but refused to pay workers – TheCable

#1
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says Ayodele Fayose, his predecessor, received N18.4 billion bailout fund from the federal government but refused to pay workers’ salaries.

Fayemi said this on “Meet Your Governor”, a monthly interactive programme he introduced after he was sworn in October. He promised to give …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EpXKy4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top