Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says Ayodele Fayose, his predecessor, received N18.4 billion bailout fund from the federal government but refused to pay workers’ salaries.
Fayemi said this on “Meet Your Governor”, a monthly interactive programme he introduced after he was sworn in October. He promised to give …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EpXKy4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Fayemi said this on “Meet Your Governor”, a monthly interactive programme he introduced after he was sworn in October. He promised to give …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EpXKy4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]