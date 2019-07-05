Fears of an increased number of HIV/Aids and other sexually transmitted diseases has hit Uganda after it was revealed in a report that the East African nation no longer have condoms available.
During a recent report on NBS Morning Breeze, it was claimed that people can no longer get condoms easily as they only have 132 units available this year, instead of a supply of 240 units of condoms in a year.
