Politics Fears Over Obasanjo’s Link With Foreign Poll Observers – Nairaland

#1
There is anxiety in political circles over the composition of some of the international observer missions deployed in the country for the general elections.

The presidential election is slated for Saturday. The popular thinking is that former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have been influential to the composition and emergence …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2E7UczF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top