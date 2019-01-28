Politics INEC Names 116 Domestic Groups, 28 Foreign Bodies As 2019 Election Observers – Nairaland

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday announced the names of 144 observers that will monitor the 2019 general elections.

INEC, however, threatened to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct....



