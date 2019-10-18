Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Jonathan-led AU Observers Declare Mozambique Elections Peaceful, Transparent – Thisdaylive

#1
The African Union has described Mozambique’s October 15, 2019 general elections as peaceful and conducted in a transparent manner.

AU, which deployed a team of election experts and short-term observers to the southern African nation’s Presidential, legislative and provincial elections, noted that voting stations opened on time, while polling …

jonathan.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MTsg5I

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top