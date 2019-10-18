The African Union has described Mozambique’s October 15, 2019 general elections as peaceful and conducted in a transparent manner.
AU, which deployed a team of election experts and short-term observers to the southern African nation’s Presidential, legislative and provincial elections, noted that voting stations opened on time, while polling …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MTsg5I
Get More Nigeria Political News
AU, which deployed a team of election experts and short-term observers to the southern African nation’s Presidential, legislative and provincial elections, noted that voting stations opened on time, while polling …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MTsg5I
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]