Entertainment Felabration 2018: Legend Extra stout prepares to honour Fela at 80 – Vanguard News

#1
The annual music fiesta, Felabration, initiated by Yeni Kuti, Fela’s first child, begins onMonday October 15, 2018 with a theme coined from his 1990 hit ODOO ‘Overtake Don Overtake Overtake’ and Legend Extra Stout is set to add a new colour to the total outlook.

This year, Legend Extra Stout …



via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Cb4AGu

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top