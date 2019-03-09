Barely few hours to governorship and State Assembly elections, gunshots from a robbery attack on Friday, in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, sent residents and electoral officials running in all directions for safety.
A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who was …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Hkx4QA
Get More Nigeria Political News
A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who was …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Hkx4QA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]