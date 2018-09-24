Entertainment Few weeks after giving birth, Linda Ikeji shares impressive post baby bod photos – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Just about three weeks after she gave birth to her first child, celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has shared photos of herself and she looks quite delectable in them.

Rocking a Denim jeans jumpsuit, the proud new mother wears a bright smile as she flashes minor cleavage in the photos that has …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2yBBZGH

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top