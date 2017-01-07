The Federal Ministry of Finance has said that it had not increased the import duty on food items and other luxury goods. A statement issued by the Director of Information, Salisu Dambatta on Friday, said that contrary to reports that tariffs on such items had been increased, the government had no such plans at this critical period. The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Finance has been drawn to recent publications in the media regarding the 2016 Fiscal Policy Measures to the effect that the Federal Government has raised import duties on food items and luxury goods. “The Federal Ministry of Finance wishes to categorically state that the correct position is that the 2016 FPM did not involve any upward review of tariff on the affected food items and luxury goods. “On the contrary, tariffs for those items remain at their 2015 levels, while duties for some other items were actually reduced. “A comparison of the 2015 Fiscal Policy Measures Circular dated 20th March, 2015 and the 2016 Fiscal Policy Measures dated 29th November, 2016 will affirm this position".