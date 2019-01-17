Metro FG freezes Chief Justice of Nigeria’s five accounts – Instablog9ja

#1
The federal government has asked the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the bank accounts of Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The office of Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, said the demand was in line with a presidential executive order. FG directed the restriction …



Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Hhdart

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top