Video FG hikes electricity tariff by 50% | Nigeria News Links


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • FG hikes electricity tariff by 50% - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Sowore arrives court in handcuffs - Punch Newspaper
  • Bello emerges outstanding governor on COVID-19 response – Vanguard News
  • We Celebrated Christmas, New Year Without “Rain Of Bombs” – Lai Mohammed – Nairaland
  • Alleged certificate forgery: Obaseki to open defence January 5 – Vanguard News
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - FG hikes electricity tariff by 50% - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/breaking-fg-hikes-electricity-tariff-by-50/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Sowore arrives court in handcuffs - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/sowore-arrives-court-in-handcuffs/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Bello emerges outstanding governor on COVID-19 response – Vanguard News

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/bello-emerges-outstanding-governor-on-covid-19-response/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - We Celebrated Christmas, New Year Without “Rain Of Bombs” – Lai Mohammed – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6345614/lai-mohammed-celebrated-christmas-new
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Alleged certificate forgery: Obaseki to open defence January 5 – Vanguard News

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/alleged-certificate-forgery-obaseki-to-open-defence-january-5/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Similar threads

J
Video There Will Be Safety When Nigerian Politicians Stop Using Thugs And Criminals – Yahaya Bello | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
892
jade
J
J
Video FG will regulate social media not shut it down – Lai Mohammed| Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
928
jade
J
J
Video Buhari makes U-turn, cancels appearance before Reps | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
177
jade
J
J
Video FG demands apology from UK over claim that Gowon looted central bank | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
340
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria needs someone like Peter Obi, clerics insist | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
300
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top