Business Nigeria may lose UK assets, as London Arbitration Tribunal fines FG $8.9 billion – Nairametrics

#1
British firm, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) has won it case against Nigeria at the London Arbitration Tribunal, and this may cost Nigeria its assets in the United Kingdom.

Process and Industrial Developments Limited was awarded $8.9 billion in damages and interest by the London Arbitration Tribunal award in the breach of …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2RDWquq

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top