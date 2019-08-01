Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics FG to disengage 200, 000 N-Power beneficiaries - Nairaland

#1
The Federal Government is reportedly working out a plan centered on "disengaging" over 200,000 beneficiaries of the government’s social intervention programme, N-Power.

President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais who disclosed this in an interview on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) said they are currently brainstorming with the Ministry of Finance on the next move.

npower.PNG

read more
 
[281]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top