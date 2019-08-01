The Federal Government is reportedly working out a plan centered on "disengaging" over 200,000 beneficiaries of the government’s social intervention programme, N-Power.
President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais who disclosed this in an interview on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) said they are currently brainstorming with the Ministry of Finance on the next move.
