Entertainment First Photos: Tiwa Savage, Falz And Others At BAFest 2018 With Tiger Beer – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
Tiwa Savage and Falz amongst other superstars like Davido, Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel are all set to take the BAFest 2018 stage tonight at Eko Atlantic.

With support from foremost beer brand, Tiger Beer the first edition of the Born In Africa Festival (BAFEST) will feature some of …



via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2PJjOFM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top