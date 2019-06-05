An Indian military aircraft with 13 people on board went missing Monday in the northeast of the country, the defence ministry said.
The Russian-built Antonov An-32 took off from Jorhat in Assam state at 12:25 pm (0655 GMT) headed for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China....
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2wD0vXs
Get more World News
The Russian-built Antonov An-32 took off from Jorhat in Assam state at 12:25 pm (0655 GMT) headed for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China....
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2wD0vXs
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]